Jamshedpur looking to end dominant Mumbai City’s run (Preview Match 28)

Bambolim (Goa), Dec 13 : Jamshedpur FC have their task cut out as they face Mumbai City, who have won their last four matches, on Monday at the GMC Stadium. The star-studded Mumbai started the season with a defeat but they seem to have got their act together since then to go top of the table.

Sergio Lobera’s side will now be looking to keep the momentum going as they face a team that has conceded the joint second highest number of goals thus far this season.

It is not just that the results have gone Mumbai’s way — their performances have been consistently impressive as well, across all areas of the pitch. No team has scored more (8) or conceded less (2). Mumbai have also not had to depend on one player to get the goals with four different players finding the back of the net.

Mumbai have no injury concerns but they will once again miss the services of Mandar Rao Dessai, who missed the previous three games due to personal reasons. The full-back is yet to join the squad after leaving the team’s bio-bubble.

Jamshedpur, on the other hand, have only one win this far this season. They can, however, take encouragement from the fact that this win came against ATK Mohun Bagan, who were on a run of three back-to-back wins before falling to Jamshedpur. But Mumbai have a vastly different game compared to Bagan thanks to Lobera’s insistence on playing the game based on possession and passes.

Owen Coyle’s team will be depending on Nerijus Valskis upfront with the striker having scored five of their six goals so far. Jamshedpur are already six points behind Mumbai and have had three draws in their last four games.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.