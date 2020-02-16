‘Jan-Gan-Man’ Yatra: Kanhaiya Kumar addresses massive gathering

A+ A-

Nalanda: Kanhaiya Kumar, the CPI leader and former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Student Union (JNUSU) addressed a massive gathering against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Nalanda District of Bihar State.

In the video, Kumar can be seen raising his famous slogan “Azad Deshi mein Azadi, Bhukhmari se Azadi …”.

It may be mentioned that during the one-month-long campaign, he will reach almost all the major cities of Bihar and will conduct around 50 meetings.

He began this campaign from Bettiah on January 30. His visit is scheduled to end on February 29.

It may be noted that Bihar is going to polls later this year.

Earlier, his convoy was attacked in Bihar’s Arrah district.

The convoy was attacked on Friday and many vehicles were damaged in the stone-pelting incident. Kanhaiya supporters alleged that this was the eighth attack on his convoy. Earlier, his convoy was attacked in Jamui, Supaul, Katihar and other areas.