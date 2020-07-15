Jana Kramer says she auditioned for ‘Real Housewives’ franchise

Washington D.C.: American singer Jana Kramer recently revealed that she has auditioned to join the cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’

According to Fox News, the 36-year-old songstress revealed about auditioning for the show in an episode of her podcast ‘Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin.’

During the podcast, Kramer spoke with ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ stars Joe and Melissa Gorga about filming during the coronavirus when the ‘I Hope It Rains’ singer announced her news.

According to People magazine, Kramer said, “I was going to say something, but I wasn’t sure if I could say it. We might have auditioned for a certain ‘Housewives’ thing, but we haven’t heard back yet.”

Despite the audition, Kramer said she’s a bit apprehensive of joining the cast.

She explained, “I would be so afraid that we’d be eaten alive and spit out and then like cancelled the next day.”

To which Melissa responded, “You’ll be so cute and loved and real.”

As per Kramer, she auditioned because she and Caussin, “weren’t doing anything else” while in quarantine.

“We haven’t heard anything, so I’m like maybe we were just boring people,” Kramer said.

The former ‘One Tree Hill’ actor’ also elaborated, explaining that she had auditioned for the ‘Beverly Hills’ franchise, confirming she would have to move to the area if she were cast.

Caussin explained that the pair had lived in the area before they moved to Nashville, while Kramer made note of her friendship with current ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ cast member Teddi Mellencamp.

Kramer confessed, “Teddi is a friend, but I have not heard anything, so I’m sure it’s not going any further.”

The ‘I got the boy’ songstress Kramer said, “I get hated on a lot because I’m very sarcastic. I wouldn’t want to filter myself too much … I have a hard time with criticism and I don’t know how I could handle that.”

She also revealed that the audition process took place in May and included multiple phone calls and virtual meetings.

Following the meetings, Kramer said Mellencamp, told her that she’d heard the audition “went good.”

