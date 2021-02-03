Jana reddy slams CM KCR

Hyderabad: Former minister and veteran Congress leader K. Jana Reddy today slammed the chief minister of the state KCR and alleged that the CM was biding time by fooling the people of the state about his rule. He made it clear that the state was rich due to the effective rule of the congress party.

He said that the party had constructed massive irrigation projects like Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam and helped the state to prosper on a rapid scale. Commenting on the upcoming by-elections in Nagarjuna Sagar assembly constituency, Jana Reddy said that he would stand by the decision of the party on the issue.

Reddy however hastened to state that he would welcome the decision of all if they decide to field his son from the constituency.

Source: NSS