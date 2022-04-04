Jana Sena flays AP govt on reorganisation of districts

Hyderabad: The Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena Party (JSP) here on Monday said the Andhra Pradesh state government moved forward with reorganising districts in the state without “considering and valuing public opinion”.

In a statement released on Monday, the party said, “Tribal people of submerged mandals will face many hurdles in the district formed with Paderu as headquarters. People of Etapaka and Kukunoor mandals have to travel at least 300 km to reach the district headquarters. That means it will take at least 2-3 days to meet the officers at the district headquarters for the common people and the tribal citizens.”

JSP further stated that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) led government ignored the opinion of tribals and the people of the Rayalaseema region to make Rampachodavaram, Madanapalle, Hindupur and Markapuram district headquarters.

“The party will take responsibility extend support to the protests launched by the people against the drawbacks and inconveniences of the district reorganisation. Jana Sena will take responsibility for rectifying the mistakes and reorganise the districts based on the people’s convenience,” said Kalyan’s outfit.

On Monday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched 13 new districts, taking the total number to 26. The new districts are Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Kona Seema, Eluru, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu, Nandyal, Sri Satyasai, Annamayya and Tirupati.