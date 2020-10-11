Janagaon’s ‘Trump Krishna’ dies of cardiac arrest

Hyderabad: 38-year-old Bussa Krishna, an ardent devotee of US President Donald Trump, died of a massive stroke on Sunday noon. Popularly called ‘Trump Krishna’ in his village, the farmer went viral after he built a six-feet statue of Trump at his house.

Treating Trump as his God, he also offered the statue prayers every day.

According to his family members, he collapsed while having tea at his uncle’s residence at Toopran area in Medak district. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Bussa Krishna, who installed a 6-feet statue of US President Donald Trump last year & worships him: I'm feeling proud as my God has come to India. I worship Trump as God and believe that I shall meet him soon. He has played a major role in fight against terrorism. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/XaOLDw808m — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

The family also informed that he was upset when learned about Trump testing positive for COVID-19. He also released videos praying for the speedy recovery of the US President.

In February this year, ahead of Trump’s visit, Krishna, had put forth an appeal to the Central government to fulfill his wish of meeting his idol. “I want India-America relations to remain strong. Every Friday, I fast for Trump’s long life. I also carry his picture and pray to him before commencing any work. I wish to meet him, I request the government to make my dream come true,” Krishna told ANI. His desire, however, remained unfulfilled.

Telangana: Janagam-based Bussa Krishna installed a 6-feet statue of US President Donald Trump on the latter's birthday on June 14. He also performed 'abhishek' of the statue with milk. Krishna said, "I will offer prayers to the statue everyday" pic.twitter.com/LJsddXUmfD — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Krishna was a school dropout and was into farming, but he had knowledge of global politics. He strongly believed that Trump should win again and tackle China. He was also a supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.