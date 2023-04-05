Janasena, BJP will strive for YSRCP-free Andhra: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: The Janasena and BJP will strive with the joint objective of achieving a YSRCP-free Andhra Pradesh, said actor-politician Pawan Kalyan after a two-day tour of Delhi in which he held meetings with senior saffron party leaders.

Kalyan noted that he held multi-pronged deliberations with BJP president J P Nadda on how to dethrone the YSRCP from ruling the southern state, whose pictures were released on Wednesday.

Spanning 45 minutes, the brainstorming session on Tuesday night with the BJP chief was also attended by the actor’s aide Nadendla Manohar and BJP AP in-charge V Muraleedharan.

“We deliberated on the corruption and atrocities of YSRCP leaders. We will make sure anti-YSRCP votes are not lost,” he observed.

However, the actor and politician clarified that political alliances did not come up for discussion during the meeting, though some strategising was fine-tuned on how to build both the opposition parties at the grassroots level and wrest political power ultimately in AP.

Janasena has one MLA in the state assembly. Andhra Pradesh is expected to go to polls by middle of 2024.