Janata curfew: Hyderabad Metro Rail to remain shut on Sunday

Hyderabad: Metro commuters take note! Due to the rising menace of dreaded Coronavirus infection across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked for a ‘Janta Curfew’ on March 22, Sunday. As a result of the curfew, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMR) has announced that regular metro services on all lines will remain closed on March 22.

A Managing Director of HMRL, NVS Reddy informed that in the wake of ‘Janata Curfew’ to be observed this Sunday on 22nd March, HMRL has decided to keep its services closed include all L&T metro shopping malls located in Next Galleria Mall- Punjagutta, Irrum Manzil, L&T Metro Mall Rasoolpura, and Malakpet, etc.

Mr. NVS Reddy said, “The aim of this move is to encourage the public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against deadly Coronavirus.”

SIASAT NEWS mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

