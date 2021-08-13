Janhvi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on her 58th birth anniversary

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi posted an adorable candid picture with Sridevi that captures both of them sharing a hearty laugh

By IANS|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 13th August 2021 1:56 pm IST
Janhvi Kapoor remembers mother Sridevi on her 58th birth anniversary
Janhvi Kapoor and Sridevi (Instagram)

New Delhi: Remembering her late mother Sridevi on what would have been her 58th birth anniversary, Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a priceless throwback picture from her family album on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi posted an adorable candid picture with the late legendary actor that captures both of them sharing a hearty laugh.

“Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you,” the ‘Dhadak’ actor captioned the post with a red heart emoticon.

MS Education Academy

The heart-touching post was flooded with comments as fans and fellow celebrities from the film industry paid tribute to the iconic star.

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family wedding.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she was known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like ‘Chandni’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Mr India’, ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Nagina’, ‘Sadma’ and ‘English Vinglish’ among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada films. Her last film was ‘Mom’, for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button