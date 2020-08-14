Janhvi Kapoor shares best memories from ‘Gunjan Saxena’ shoot

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th August 2020 10:42 pm IST

Mumbai, Aug 14 : Actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared her best memories of shooting for her latest release, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi has posted a few videos on Instagram, where she is seen her rehearsing or working out to prepare for her titular character in the film. In one of the images, she is seen with bruised hands.

“The best memories. A journey I will always be eternally grateful for; for the people I met along the way, and for everything I felt and learnt,” Janhvi wrote.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza also play pivotal roles in the film.

