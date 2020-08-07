Janhvi Kapoor shares her many moods of digital promotion

By News Desk 1 Updated: 7th August 2020 4:28 pm IST
Janhvi

Mumbai: With city-to-city promotions unlikely owing to the ongoing pandemic, celebrities are choosing digital ways to campaign for films.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared her various moods while digitally promoting her upcoming film, “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”.

Janhvi took to Instagram and posted a collage of her flaunting nine different funny expressions.

Many mooods of digital promotions 🍉

“Many mooods of digital promotions,” she wrote alongside the picture.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi, daughter of late actress Sridevi, has been given the scope to play the title role in the biopic “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”.

The film is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, who entered the war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the cast also features Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza.

Source: IANS
Bollywood News
