Janhvi Kapoor spends a ‘fun’ day at the beach

Mumbai, Dec 12 : Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor spent a day at the beach and said it was fun. She posted a string of pictures on Instagram that capture her playing in the water.

“The beach is fun,” she captioned the image.

Recently Janhvi had used a picture to express how she is keeping it together in 2020. The actress took to Instagram to share two pictures of herself from a photoshoot. In one image, she is happily posing for the camera, while in the second her expression changes to a blend of confusion and eagerness to get it over with.

The actress, who was recently seen in “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl”, will next be seen in films such as “RoohiAfza” “Takht” and “Dostana 2”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.