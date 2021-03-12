Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘Roohi’ first day box-office collections

Mumbai: The much-hyped horror comedy ‘Roohi’ had a good start at the box office. The film, which opened in theatres on Thursday, managed to collect over ₹ 3 crore on its opening day. It was released on the festive holiday of Maha Shivratri on Thursday.

The Hardik Mehta directorial starring Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor is the first major big screen release from Bollywood after theatres reopened amid the global Covid pandemic.

Priyanka Chaudhary, CFO, Jio Studios said: “We are so delighted that audiences all over India are responding with so much love and positivity. This is a big milestone for the film industry and Jio Studios is proud to be a change-maker.”

The festive occasion did contribute a bit towards the film’s business on its opening day.

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh, shared the film’s box office report on Twitter and wrote: “Roohi springs a pleasant surprise on Day 1, despite Covid pandemic. “Maha Shivratri holiday proves advantageous… National multiplexes contribute maximum (approx ₹ 1.89 cr), while tier 2 cities show decent footfalls… Thursday ₹ 3.06 crore India biz,”

Roohi co-produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba has opened to mixed critical response.

Roohi was earlier titled Roohi Afza which showcases the story of Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma, two small-town boys, who take up the responsibility to save the brides but get stuck in a forest with Roohi (played by Janhvi Kapoor), what follows are some eerie events.

(With IANS inputs)