Janhvi Kapoor to have a working birthday

Mumbai, March 6 : Janhvi Kapoor will have a working her birthday on Saturday, with no time to chill. While she has been busy promoting her upcoming film Roohi lately, the actress will be shooting the whole day in Patiala for her next film Good Luck Jerry on her birthday, March 6.

“I’ll be shooting on my birthday this year for my film ‘Good Luck Jerry’ in Patiala. I am really excited. Honestly, I always wanted to be shooting on my birthday because mamma always said that how you spend your birthday sets the tone for the rest of your year. I can’t think of a better way to spend the rest of my year than on a film set!” said late Sridevi’s daughter.

Good Luck Jerry is produced by Anand L. Rai, written by Pankaj Matta and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, and the film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Asked about her favourite birthday memory, Janhvi replied: “My favourite birthday memory is spending time with my parents. They would do up the house in balloons. It’s just the simple things — sitting with mom and dad in our hall and talking to them. They always try to make me feel special every single day but on my birthdays they’d go the extra mile. (Younger sister) Khushi would always make these birthday videos — where she would collect my old videos, pictures and those stupid silly things we did in videos — from friends and have them say sweet stuff or make fun of me!”

Janhvi’s new film Roohi releases on March 11. She co-stars with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in the film.

