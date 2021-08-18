Janhvi Kapoor to romance Allu Arjun?

Mumbai: Several actors from the Hindi film industry have been venturing into the South films. Right from Katrina Kaif to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Taapsee Pannu many actors have featured in movie projects down South. In recent times, we have seen actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shraddha Kapoor too making their Tollywood debuts.

Now, according to latest reports, young Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor may soon be following in the footsteps of her late mother Sridevi and making her debut in the Telugu film industry. Rumours are rife that the makers of Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie, tentatively titled ‘ICON’, are looking forward to cast Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

Produced by Dil Raju ICON will be directed by Sriram Venu. However, the official announcement regarding Janhvi Kapoor’s debut is still awaited.

In terms of work, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa opposite Rashmika Mandanna and the film is set to release this Christmas. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor has a set of interesting movies in her kitty including Good Luck Jerry, Dostana 2, among others.