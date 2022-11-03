Janhvi Kapoor’s set for Telugu debut, check her salary in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood’s newbie Janhvi Kapoor has managed to win herself legions of fans in less than five years of her career. She made her acting debut back in 2018 with Dhadak and since then there’s no looking back for her. Some of the best movies of her career include Gunjan Saxena, Roohi and Good Luck Jerry.

Going by the latest reports, it seems like Janhvi is now planning expanding her career down south, Yes, you read that right! If the latest reports are to be believed, the actress is all set to collaborate with Jr NTR for her Tollywood debut which will be directed by Koratala Siva. Reportedly, Janhvi will be taking home Rs 3cr as her remuneration.

Interestingly, in one of her interviews, Janhvi had stated that she grew up watching South films and has a strong desire to work in them. She had said, “I am more than open to it. I am really keen on doing a Tollywood Film, or any south film for that matter. Opportunity of working with NTR (Jr NTR) sir would mean so much to me. He is such a legend, but unfortunately, the offer hasn’t come my way yet. I am waiting and I am hoping for the best,”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Janhvi’s next movie Mili is set to be released on November 4, 2022. Mathukutty Xavier directed the survival thriller, which has been produced by her father, Boney Kapoor.