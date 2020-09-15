Janhvi, sister Khushi indulge in some filter banter on social media

Mumbai, Sep 15 : Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her sister Khushi Kapoor have indulged in some social media banter.

Janhvi took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared a string of videos of Khushi and used some fun filters on her.

In the first clip she used the filter “What am I the CEO of?” on Khushi; she then used the popular Sima Taparia filter on her. In the last video, Khushi put her feet on Janhvi’s cheek.

This is not the first time the sisters have indulged on some social media fun.

Janhvi had once uploaded a video of herself annoying her sister Khushi, who seemed to be in a bad mood. The “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” actress had also posted a video of Khushi trying the actress’s banana toffee sauce.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in “RoohiAfza” “Takht” and “Dostana 2”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.