Jannat Zubair back from Saudi, set to enter Bigg Boss 16

Mumbai: Actress and social media influencer Jannat Zubair is back to the bay from Saudi Arabia. She returned to town after performing her first Umrah. Jannat is all set to bounce back to work now.

According to latest updates, we hear that Jannat Zubair will be seen in Bigg Boss 16 next. This piece of information has increased the excitement level among BB viewers and ‘Jannatians’. Wait, she is entering the house but not as a contestant. Jannat will be seen as a guest in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Jannat Zubair will be entering Bigg Boss 16 along with other celebrities including Karan Kundrra and Rajiv Adatia. Dharmendra will be seen as a special guest. The Khabri confirmed the actress’ entry in Salman Khan’s show.

Meanwhile, the contestants who got nominated for next eliminations round are — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sreejita De and Vikkas Manaktala.