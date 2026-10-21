Jannat Zubair, Mr Faisu: What led to their rumoured fallout?

Mumbai: Mr Faisu’s reported wedding has brought an old question back into the spotlight: what happened between him and Jannat Zubair? Their collaborations and off-screen bond had fans rooting for them for years. Now, a social media post revisiting their equation has revived speculation about their alleged fallout.

Among the theories doing the rounds is a claim that differences over Jannat’s fashion choices, lifestyle and family expectations played a role. However, neither has confirmed these claims or publicly linked their reported fallout to her clothes.

From fan favourites to unfollowing rumours

Jannat and Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, became a much-loved pairing through their videos and collaborations. Fans fondly called them “FaiNat”, with their appearances together often sparking dating rumours. The speculation, however, never amounted to a publicly confirmed relationship.

In March 2025, reports claimed that Jannat had unfollowed Faisu on Instagram. Reports also suggested that her mother and brother had unfollowed him, fuelling questions about whether the two had grown apart.

While the alleged social media activity added to the chatter, it offered no explanation for what had happened between them.

What did Faisu say?

According to the post, Faisu said he was single during a July 2025 conversation with Elvish Yadav. He also addressed people making assumptions about his personal life, but did not confirm a reason for the rumours surrounding Jannat.

The post now revisits that timeline alongside reports of his October 2026 nikah in Madinah, Saudi Arabia. It also draws attention to fans who had once hoped to see him marry Jannat.

Did fashion choices cause the fallout?

That remains an unverified theory. The material circulating online provides no statement from either Jannat or Faisu supporting the suggestion that her outfits, personality or his family caused a rift.

For fans, the unanswered questions around “FaiNat” may continue. But without either of them explaining their equation, claims about what went wrong remain speculation.