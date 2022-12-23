Jannat Zubair treats her fans with pictures from Mecca

Mumbai: From DJ Khaleed to Shah Rukh Khan, we have witnessed most of the prominent Muslim celebrities performing Umrah this year. Stars who jetted off to Saudia Arabia this year have also shared their pictures from the twin holy cities of Mecca and Madina.

Jannat Zubair’s Umrah Photos

The latest to embark on the religious journey is TV actress Jannat Zubair. Jannat left her fans in awe after sharing her pictures from the holy city of Mecca. Taking to Instagram, the actress wrote,” Completed our first Umrah Alhamdulilah’.

Image Source: Jannat’s Instagram Stories Image Source: Jannat’s Instagram Stories

Image Source: Jannat’s Instagram Stories

The KKK 12 first paid a visit to Madinah before Mecca. A couple of days ago, Jannat shared several beautiful glimpses of herself with her family from Al-Masjid an-Nabawi.

Also Read Jannat Zubair performs her first Umrah, shares pics from Madinah

More About The Actress

Jannat enjoys a huge fan following of 45.2M on Instagram. She has been part of many TV shows including Phulwa, Bharat Ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap, and others. Jannat, who made her acting debut as a child with 2010’s Dill Mill Gayye, has been highly popular for her innocent looks and excellent expressions. She was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 which took place this year.