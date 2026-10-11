Jantar Mantar crackdown: Hyderabad students stage SIR protest

Hyderabad: Students and activists staged a protest at Dharna Chowk here on Sunday, October 11, against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the police action against protesters in Delhi. They alleged that the revision was being used to remove eligible voters from the rolls.

The protest was organised under the banner of the Bhagat Singh Jan Adhikar Yatra (BSJAY), a campaign against the SIR exercise. The campaign includes the Disha Students Organization, the Naujawan Bharat Sabha and Mazdoor Bigul.

The protesters said people would not accept what they called an “Emergency-like situation.” They raised the slogan “Every corner must become a Jantar Mantar.”

Addressing the gathering, Ibrahim of the Disha Students Organization accused the Union Home Ministry and the Delhi Police of turning the national capital into a militarised zone. He alleged that the Centre had suspended the Constitution in broad daylight.

He said over 23,000 security personnel had been deployed in Delhi, between 45 and 57 Metro stations shut, more than 245 trains cancelled and mobile internet suspended near Jantar Mantar. He alleged that “private militia” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were also deployed.

When transport, communication and basic constitutional rights are suspended to break up peaceful assemblies, an undeclared Emergency has been imposed, Ibrahim said.

Delhi becomes fortress

About 23,000 Central Armed Police Forces personnel were made available for duty in Delhi ahead of the October 10 protest at Jantar Mantar. The protest had been called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the rollback of SIR.

The Delhi Metro closed around 45 stations, and train arrivals at the New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations were curtailed. Internet services were shut within a four-km radius of Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Police had denied permission for the protest.

SIR takes away the rights of minorities: Activist

On the revision of rolls, Ibrahim alleged that the Election Commission was being used to take away the voting rights of Muslims, poor Dalits, Adivasis, migrant workers and women. He claimed that applicants were being asked for rigid proof, such as decades-old voter records of their parents under Form 6. He also claimed that standard documents such as Aadhaar cards, ration cards and driving licences were being rejected.

He called for mass mobilisation on the streets to defend voting rights.

Suhas of the Naujawan Bharat Sabha alleged that the Delhi Police intercepted and detained over 7,000 citizens, student activists and journalists, and held them in undisclosed makeshift custody centres. Police put the number of people detained in Delhi at around 3,500. Several journalists, including Siasat’s reporters, had been detained.

Suhas said that when state force is used to silence the opposition and remove citizens from voter rolls, it shows that fascist forces are trying to consolidate permanent power. He claimed this would lead to more paper leaks, more attacks on women and more oppression of Dalits and religious minorities.

‘Telangana BJP BLAs taking away voting rights’

He alleged that in Telangana, local BJP booth-level agents (BLA) had submitted thousands of fraudulent, pre-filled Form 7 applications against Muslim voters. He described this as backdoor disenfranchisement, similar to past National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercises.

Form 7 is used to object to the inclusion of a name in the electoral roll, such as a dead, shifted or duplicate voter.

Hyderabad Police recently booked a BJP booth-level agent, S Balachander, for allegedly submitting more than 30 pre-printed Form 7 applications seeking the deletion of Muslim voters in the Musheerabad Assembly constituency. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that 122 such applications were filed at one polling station in Goshamahal. Telangana Chief Electoral Officer C Sudharshan Reddy has directed officials to act against misuse of the form.

The BJP has denied the charge. State BJP president Ramchander Rao has said that no BJP BLA submitted such applications. He has said that the SIR is being carried out by state government machinery and that the Election Commission deletes names only after field-level inquiries.

Suhas urged people across the country to keep up the street protests until SIR is scrapped and Gyanesh Kumar resigns.Pamphlets were distributed during the protest, and the participants sang songs and raised slogans against the BJP and the RSS. The organisers claimed that passers-by joined the demonstration as it went on.