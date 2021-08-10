Jantar Mantar row: Delhi police detain students who went to complain against BJP leader

New Delhi: Student activists, who went to complain against BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay and others for anti-Muslim slogans raised at a Jantar Mantar event, are reportedly been detained by Delhi police.

Some of the student activists took to social media and shared the information, saying that a few students are being tortured after their detention.

JUST IN: Delhi Police detained student activists including females who had went to PS to file an FIR against Ashwini Upadhyay and Utam Malik. Activists are being abused and threatened, they have been locked inside the PS — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) August 10, 2021

.@DelhiPolice have some shame.

They have detained students who went to file an FIR against Ashwini Upadhyay. There are female activists there too. Police is trying to intimidate them and locked the doors when they tried to go out. @VibhuGroverr @thepunkaur @arbabali_jmi pic.twitter.com/6TMvd8UuTI — Nabiya Khan | نبیہ خان (@NabiyaKhan11) August 10, 2021

Student activist Nabiya Khan said that the police are trying to intimidate activists which include women too and locked the doors when they tried to leave the place.

Six people including Ashwini Upadhyay have been detained in connection with the alleged sloganeering near Jantar Mantar, the Delhi police informed on Tuesday.

According to the police, Ashwani Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh, and Deepak have been detained.

Earlier in the day, police had summoned and questioned all the accused in the matter and said that the matter is being handled as per law and any communal disharmony will not be tolerated.

On August 9, a First Information Report had been booked against an unknown group of people in connection with the alleged “raising inciting slogans” at Jantar Mantar.

Following the arrest of the BJP leader along with five others, high drama was witnessed outside Connaught Place police station in Delhi on Tuesday. Supporters of the BJP leader gathered outside the police station and around 1 pm, these people tried to enter the police station and started raising slogans.

When the police blocked their entry, protesters sat on a dharna outside the police station due to which an arterial road of the city was blocked. The police appealed to protesters to lift dharna but when they didn’t, they were detained.

The DCP of Delhi, Deepak Yadav had told, “People who had gathered at Jantar Mantar had no permission. It has come to our due notice that some people raised inciting and objectionable slogans as well. We have also received a video and have registered FIR in the case.”