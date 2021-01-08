January 10 is the last date to submit online applications for Hajj 2021

Hyderabad: Hajj pilgrims who have not yet submitted applications for Hajj 2021 can submit their applications till January 10, Telangana State Hajj Committee (TSHC) said on Friday.

Muhammad Masihullah Khan, chairman of the committee and B. Shafiullah, the executive officer said in a joint statement that the pilgrims can apply online for the same, till Sunday.

Mr. Muhammad Masihullah Khan, President of Telangana State Hajj Committee, said that the applicants who had not submitted application forms can do online on the Haj Committee of India website. www.hajcommittee.gov.in

Applications can also be submitted at Hajj House in Nampally. He asked the pilgrims to bring with them the necessary documents such as passport, bank passbook or check, passport size photos with white background and debit card or credit card of any bank for online application.

Irfan Sharif, Assistant Executive Officer, Telangana State Hajj Committee said that according to the rules, applications can be submitted by persons must have machine-readable passport which should be valid till January 10, 2022 for applying the Online Haj Application form for Haj-2021.