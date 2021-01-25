JAP to hold tractor rally in Patna on R-Day

Patna, Jan 26 : Ahead of the scheduled tractor rally by the agitating farmers in the national capital on Republic Day, Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) led by its chief Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav announced to hold a tractor rally in Patna on Tuesday.

The rally will start from the Patna Art College and go to Veerchand Patel Path, Patna Junction and Dak Banglow Chowk before terminating at the Gandhi Maidan.

It is not clear yet if the police will allow the rally to go ahead amid the Republic Day function scheduled at the Gandhi Maidan.

Raghvendra Singh Kushwaha, the state president of JAP, said that the three Central farms laws are against the interest of the farmers of the country.

“The three farm laws will weaken our farmers economically and give direct benefits to the corporates. Our agitation will continue in Bihar until the Centre repeals these black laws,” Kushwaha said.

“The Centre is claiming that these three laws will double the income of the farmers, which is nothing but an eyewash. The Narendra Modi-led government just wants to bring the farmers of the country under the corporates,” Kushwaha said.

