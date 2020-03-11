Japan cancels memorial service amid COVID-19 concerns

A+ A-

Tokyo: Japan on Wednesday cancelled several prayer meetings to mark the ninth anniversary of a powerful earthquake-triggered tsunami in wake of the coronovirus outbreak.

Japan was hit by a 9.0-magnitude earthquake-triggered tsunami in 2012, which obliterated swathes of the nation’s northeastern seaboard leaving more than 15,000 people dead and triggering the worst nuclear crisis since the 1986 Chernobyl disaster.

But, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, a ceremony held in Tokyo and supported by the government was cancelled for the first time since 2012, although Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he will deliver a national address from his official residence and observe a moment of silence, reported the Xinhua news agency.

Areas hardest-hit by the triple disasters, including Fukushima, Iwate and Miyagi Prefectures have cancelled or greatly scaled back ceremonies that have in the past been held to offer prayers for the lives lost and hopes for the future recovery of lives affected in the devastated regions.

As the government requested that large gatherings be avoided amid the COVID-19 outbreak, alters will be set up in these areas so individuals can offer their prayers and lay flowers intermittently during the day.

Japan had 59 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, and the total infections have risen to 1,278 cases, including 696 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.