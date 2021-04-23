Japan declares COVID-19 state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka region

Tokyo: Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 in the national capital Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.

The state of emergency, a third of its kind so far declared in the country, will come into effect from Sunday to May 11, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The emergency is aimed at curbing a surge in COVID-19 cases during the upcoming Golden Week holidays.

“We must take strong measures in a focused manner while many people are on holiday during the Golden Week to bring the virus under control,” Suga said.

Stricter restrictions, such as asking restaurants and bars not to serve alcohol and shutting down major commercial facilities, will be in place.