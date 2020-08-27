Japan, US hold talks on enhancing cooperation in outer space

Tokyo, Aug 28 : Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held talks with head of the US Space Force on enhancing cooperation in various endeavors pertaining to outer space.

Officials here said that Abe and US Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond on Thursday discussed solidifying cooperation between the US Space Force and the Japan Air Self-Defence Force’s Space Operations Squadron, Xinhua news agency reported.

Japan’s Space Operations Squadron, comprising just 20 personnel, is currently involved with ensuring that Japanese satellites are not damaged by space debris and meteorites, although the government plans to see its size and operational scope increase in the coming years.

The pair also discussed plans by the United States to once again send astronauts to the Moon by 2024, officials said.

Raymond’s visit to Japan is his first since the Space Force was created in December last year.

Raymond also held talks with Japan’s Defence Minister Taro Kono, as well as science and technology minister Naokazu Takemoto.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.