Japanese government resigns, Fumio Kishida to take office as New Prime Minister

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 4th October 2021 10:14 am IST
Japanese government resigns, Fumio Kishida to take office as New Prime Minister
Former Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida (Twitter)

Tokyo: The Japanese government has resigned and the parliament will vote on the candidacy of the Prime Minister on Monday, the Kyodo news agency reports, adding that former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida will be elected premier.

At the end of September, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato announced that the Japanese cabinet had scheduled an extraordinary parliamentary session for October 4 to elect a new prime minister.

Also Read
Some Afghans using fake media documents to flee the country

Incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced in early September his decision not to run for the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which means his resignation as head of government as well.

MS Education Academy

Kyodo reported on Monday morning that Kishida, 64, will be elected premier by parliament when it convenes for an extraordinary session in the afternoon. In the new cabinet, Toshimitsu Motegi is set to be retained as foreign minister while Shunichi Suzuki will be tapped as finance minister and Hirokazu Matsuno as chief Cabinet secretary, Kyodo said. 

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button