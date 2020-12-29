Japan’s Nikkei ends at 30-year high

Tokyo, Dec 29 : Tokyo stocks closed higher on Tuesday, with the benchmark Nikkei index hitting at a 30-year high, as hopes grew for direct payments under a new US Covid-19 relief package to be expanded to $2,000 per household from $600.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 714.12 points, or 2.66 per cent, from Monday to close the day at 27,568.15, marking its highest closing level since August 15, 1990, reports Xinhua news agency.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 31.14 points, or 1.74 per cent, to finish at 1,819.18.

Air transportation, service and land transportation-oriented issues comprised those that gained the most by the close of play.

