Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan in Shopian after 30 years

Shopian Dec 22 : The Shopian district in Kashmir has created history by conducting the first ever music festival in 30 years, welcoming the harshest phase of winter with a musical note.

Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan, organised by Shopian’s 44 Rashtriya Rifles at Batapora Stadium, witnessed huge crowds joining the festival from nearby districts including Pulwama and Budgam.

The event was inaugurated by GOC Victor Force, General Reshim Baali, and attended by many district administrative officers and police personnel.

General Baali appealed to the youth “to continue striving for an educated Kashmiri Society and contribute in bringing development and peace to this ‘Jannat of Allah’. He pointed out that winds of change can be felt in South Kashmir and it was heartening to see a cultural festival organised in the heart of Shopian. He stressed that youth of Kashmir are the future and they need to be nurtured into responsible citizens of the society.”

Musical bands attracted the locals towards this festival and songs sung by the bands brought warmth in Kashmir’s freezing temperatures. Srinagar-based Chinar Band entertained the crowd with its melodious & energetic performances.

Wall of Kindness, an initiative for the needy and homeless was also set up at the festival. Locals in huge numbers donated their clothes and other belongings for the needy and homeless in these freezing temperatures.

The festival was also aimed at promoting Kashmiri culture, handicraft & cuisine.

Chillai Kalan, the harshest phase of winter in Kashmir which began on Monday, has been welcomed by 44 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army in a unique and attractive way. Brigadier 12 sector RR, Ajay Katoch, CO 44RR, A.K. SINGH, Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Chowdary Mohd Yaseen, along with SSP Shopian Amrit Pal were also present at the event.

Addressing the media, General Baali said that Jashn-e-Chillai Kalan of Kashmir makes Kashmir different from the rest of the world and adds more beauty to the Valley. He said that Chillai Kalan is the Kashmiris international identification and we must have to welcome Kashmiris heritages Chillai Kalan in a warm way. He added, if Chillai Kalan brings hardship to locals but it is also important for Kashmiris economy in terms of tourism and horticulture and also brings the pollution level down.

