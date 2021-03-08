Jasmin Bhasin: Collaborating with Aly is special

Mumbai, March 8 : “Bigg Boss 14” couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni co-star in the music video of the new song, “Tera Suit”. This is Jasmin’s first music video, and that too with Aly, and the actress says it was indeed a special experience.

“Anything I collaborate with Aly, it is very special. After ‘Bigg Boss’, I have been in an extremely positive and happy phase. I wanted to reflect that happiness on screen. Our fans have already given us immense love and now we want to give back to them through this music video. It is a party song; it’s happy, colourful and exciting. I have a feeling people will play the song during very often during Holi,” Jasmin tells IANS.

The song has been composed and sung by Tony Kakkar, and Jasmin is all praise for him.

“Shooting with Tony was also great fun, as Aly and I are funny and positive in nature, so all together it was great fun. With Aly, this was the first time we have worked together. I used to wonder earlier what kind of co-star Aly would be but after working with him I can clearly say he is amazing, (a co-star) cannot get better than him,” she says.

“After reality shows, this is our first collaboration and Jasmin’s first music video with me. I am very happy. I have always loved Tony bhai’s songs and ‘Tera Suit’ is a party anthem. Our fans wanted to see us together post ‘Bigg Boss’, and we just hope they love the song.”

