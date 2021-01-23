Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan to re-enter Bigg Boss 14

Mumbai: With multiple additions and eliminations, Bigg Boss 14 makers are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers and make the show more spicy. In shocking a elimination about two weeks ago, one of the most strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin was evicted from the show leaving her fans upset.

Later after one week, another strong participant Eijaz Khan had to take an exit from the show due to his other work commitments. Devoleena Bhattacharjee replaced Eijaz and she is currently playing on behalf of him.

Jasmin Bhasin as supporter in Bigg Boss 14

And now, there’s some delightful news coning in for Jasmin Bhasin’s fans. According to Times Of India report, Jasmin is all set to re-enter Bigg Boss 14 but not as a contestant. She will be stepping inside the house as a supporter.

Like every season, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 will bring in someone to support their favourite contestant inside the house. No surprises then that Jasmin is going inside to support ‘good friend’ and alleged beau Aly Goni on the show. Aly, who had a breakdown after Jasmin’s eviction is all set to reunite again with her.

Makers want Eijaz Khan to return to the show

In a video message shared on his Instagram page, Eijaz urged fans to support Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who entered as his replacement, so that she remains in the show and he can swap back with her soon. Thanking his fans for the support and love they gave, Eijaz said, If I return to the Bigg Boss house, I will go back for you. I am a man of my word and I promise you this.”

Devoleena is playing in my place and I want you to give her the same support you gave me. Do not let her come out of the show because I want to go back,” he added.

As per reports, makers are also in talks of bringing back Eijaz Khan on the show once she wraps up the shooting schedule of his upcoming web show.

After strong contestants like Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan exiting the show, we were waiting what makers have in their sleeves to make the show more interesting and keep the audience hooked to it. As the finale of Bigg Boss 14 is just a few weeks away, it will be no doubt great to see the stronger contestants bounce back to the show and make it more interesting.

How many of you all want Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin back on Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comment section.