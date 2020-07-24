Jason Holder shows ‘full support’ to struggling Shai Hope

Manchester: Ahead of the third Test match against England, West Indies skipper Jason Holder has shown ‘full support’ to batsman Shai Hope, who has been struggling with his form in the ongoing series.

Hope has scored just 57 runs in four innings of the series so far. Since his twin hundreds at Headingley three years ago, Hope has averaged less than 25 in Tests.

Holder is confident that Hope will score runs in the final Test and prove his potential.

“All our players have got my full backing, they know how I personally feel. Some of them haven’t been getting the runs they would like but more or less it’s just giving the lads full support, 100 per cent Shai. We all know what Shai can produce at this level. He’s arguably one of the best one-day batsmen in the world,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Holder as saying.

“We know the calibre player he can be, you know, so I’ve got full confidence in Shai to get some runs, he’s got starts so far in the series so he’s not far off converting the starts into something really special for us. So he’s got my full support,” he added.

Earlier, West Indies coach Phil Simmons had admitted that he is concerned with the batting form of Hope and John Campbell.

However, West Indies’ only batting option is the uncapped Nkrumah Bonner.

Holder further heaped praises on spinner Rahkeem Cornwall and went on to term him as the “best spinner” of the series.

Cornwall is yet to play a game in the ongoing series. He has played two Tests and bagged 13 wickets including the best figure of 7-75 against Afghanistan in Lucknow last year.

“If he does come in he’s a wicket-taker, and he’s proven to be a match-winner, not only at regional level but his last Test match he got 13 wickets,” Holder said.

“I think he is a quality offspinner. To me, he would be the best spinner on show in this series. So yeah, he’s always a wicket-taking option for us but not only a wicket-taking option, he brings a bit more slip-catching, batting as well. And then obviously brings a lot of control,” he added.

England won the second Test by 113 runs and levelled the three-match series at 1-1. The final game will commence later in the day at Old Trafford.

Source: ANI