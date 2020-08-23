Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman 2’ to be more relevant

Los Angeles, Aug 23 : Filmmaker James Wan is working on expanding the world of Jason Momoa-starrer “Aquaman”, and says the second chapter will come with more serious and relevant tones.

“I’m excited to continue the journeys of our heroes… and to expand on the world with #2,” Wan said during a panel discussion at DC FanDome.

“I think the second one is a little bit more serious, a little bit more relevant to the world we’re living in today. I think that’s where it wants to go,” he added.

While Jason Momoa missed the virtual event, Wan met up with actor Patrick Wilson, who played King Orm, to talk about the movie.

Taking a character from the DC Extended Universe, “Aquaman” traces the origins of how half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry (Momoa) embraces his identity as the superhero. Along with a heart-warming tale of family and love, the film also focuses on a relevant message – marine pollution.

Wilson expressed his wish to “some new worlds” in the second part, and said: “I’d like to see some of that. I’d like to see where else we can go… there’s a lot of unexplored ocean.”

“I can absolutely guarantee you new worlds in this next one,” Wan promised.

“Aquaman 2” also stars Amber Heard and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. It is slated to open in December 2022.

Source: IANS

