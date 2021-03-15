Jasprit Bumrah to marry Sanjana Ganesan today: reports

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to tie knot with sports anchor and TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan at a ceremony in Goa on Monday, March 15, reports said. The intimate ceremony will take place only in the presence of family and close friends.

According to sources, the pre-wedding rituals were completed in Goa on Sunday. They have also restricted the use of mobile phones at the venue. It is also reported that not more than 20 guests will be attending the private function in Goa.

However, Neither Bumrah nor anyone from Sanjana’s side have made an official confirmation or spoken about their marriage.

Jasprit Bumrah has been making headlines for his personal life ever since he opted to take time out of his busy game schedule. There has been never-ending spree of speculative news about the speedster’s wedding.

Who is Sanjana Ganesan?

Bumrah’s rumoured wife-to-be Sanjana Ganesan is a sports presenter and TV host and had primarily worked on Cricket with Star Sports for the IPL, hosting and presenting various shows. She did modeling before becoming sports anchor and even participated in the ‘2012 Femina Style Diva’ fashion show.

In 2013, Sanjana Ganesan went on to participate in the Femina Miss India Pune’ competition becoming one of the finalists. Sanjana has also been in the list of finalists in Miss India 2014.

Sanjana Ganesan made her TV debut with the popular reality TV show MTV Splitsvilla 7 and that’s where she started her journey as a sports anchor two years later. Meawhile check out her Instagram below: