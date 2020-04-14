Jasveen Jairath joins hands with the Social Workers team

Hyderabad: Clad in a burka, social activist Jairath Jasveen was seen cooking and distributing food for the poor as she took part in the distribution work of the Team Social Work members for this civil cause.

The team has been making and distributing more than 2000 food packages daily at Azam Function Hall in Moghalpura. They have been preparing and distributing about 2,000 packets everyday. around the city since the first day of lockdown

She and the team were seen whole-heartedly engaged in the service of the poor. The Gowliguda Gurdwara even supplied the ingredients.

Moreover, she highly appreciated the team and said “None of the NGOs or officials are seen reaching the much needed poor like Team Social Work is.”

She urged the government to help them and other such initiatives.

