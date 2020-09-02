Jatin Sarna to play a cop in thriller series

By News Desk 1 Published: 3rd September 2020 1:26 am IST
Jatin Sarna to play a cop in thriller series

Mumbai, Sep 3 : Actor Jatin Sarna of Sacred Games fame will be seen as a cop in the thriller web series, Dark 7 White, which also stars Sumeet Vyas.

In the thriller series, Jatin will essay the role of Abhimanyu Rana, a cop who is honest but he bends the rules to get to the truth. In the story, Abhimanyu Rana plays a pivotal role in changing the course of the life of Yudhveer Singh, played by Sumeet.

“Having seen a lot of murder mysteries these days, I too felt the need to be a part of one. I liked the script as soon as I read it. Another reason why I chose to do the series is because of my character. I play the role of a cop, who has a lot of shades to his personality. It’s a layered character that excites me the most,” said Jatin.

“The best part is that viewers will get to see a very different Jatin Sarna on screen through this series. I’m really looking forward to it, and I am sure it will turn out to be one of the best crime thriller series the audience has ever seen,” added the “Sonchiriya” actor.

“Dark 7 White” is a youth-oriented political murder mystery that is narrated in a quirky style laced with dark humour.

It is a story about seven friends having high profile jobs, with the story shedding light on how their situation wasn’t the same back in their college days. One of these seven characters uses the other six for his advantage.

The series will stream on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

