Javadekar announces Centre’s “new revolution in education”

New Delhi, Oct 14 : Union I&B minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said that after the National Education Policy, the Centre is now committed to make students learn by understanding instead of simply memorising.

The World Bank supported STARS programme is part of that endeavour, he said that will pave the way for the first steps in ushering in a revolution in our education system.

Javadekar said that the Centre is working towards the goal of increasing fundamental literacy and numeracy among children of 3 to 8 years of age.

He added that teachers will be given training for this purpose.

The STARS programme also proposes changes to the Board examination system to evaluate students based on their competence.

Javadekar added that agencies will be created for independent evaluation in the education system.

The Minister claimed that half of the reforms are there in the new project that has been given a cabinet nod today. Javadekar said that the main idea behind the project is “learning outcome”.

While the World Bank-assisted programme will be unveiled in 6 states, a similar project supported by the ADB will be rolled out in 5 states. Javadekar insisted that the STARS programme will pave the way for “fundamental reform in education”.

“Till Class III, children will learn languages,” he said. He added that there will be improvement in the examination system. “There will be better cooperation among states, teachers will be given training,” Javadekar insisted. He even asserted that India will compete at the international level.

— IANS

abn/ash