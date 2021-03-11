Javadekar slams Rajasthan Govt over incidents of rape and crime against women

New Delhi, March 11 : Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Thursday criticised the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over recent incidents of rape and crime against women in the state.

He also questioned why former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had not visited the state.

In a series of tweets, Javadekar said, “March calendar of Rajasthan Government, March 2: woman raped in police station in Alwar, March 5: the rape accused out on bail burnt the victim alive in in Hanumangarh and March 6: gangrape in Kota.”

In another tweet, the Minister said, “March 8: shameful incident of rape on Women’s Day in Ajmer, March 9: mother and daughter were stripped and beaten in Tonk.”

Javadekar asked Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi why they haven’t visited Rajasthan till date.

