Javed Akhtar not a Muslim, has RSS connections: MIM leader

New Delhi: Reacting to the veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar’s remark on broadcasting of Azaan on loudspeaker, AIMIM leader Asim Waqar said that Javed Akhtar is not a Muslim but an imposter, He further accused Javed Akhtar of having RSS connections. MIM leader alleged that the lyricist is speaking against Muslims because he wants a Rajya Sabha seat in the current regime.

Dosto ek sahab ne aaj tweet karke phir se loud speak pr azaan ka virodh kiya hai

Lekin afsos ki wo musalman hai

Meri aap sab se guzarish hai ki un sahab ko aap ek laqab se zarur nawaziye,

Aap jo chahe unka naam rakh sakte hai

Regards

Asim Waqar @aimim_national @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/TJ2iu1PRAM — syed asim waqar (@syedasimwaqar) May 10, 2020

Azaan is an integral part of the faith, not the gadget, says veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, asking that the Islamic call to prayer on loudspeakers should be stopped as it causes “discomfort” to others.

In a tweet on Saturday, Akhtar wondered why the practice was ‘halaal’ (allowed) when it was, for nearly half a century in the country, considered ‘haraam’ or forbidden.

In India for almost 50 yrs Azaan on the loud speak was HARAAM Then it became HaLAAL n so halaal that there is no end to it but there should be an end to it Azaan is fine but loud speaker does cause of discomfort for others I hope that atleast this time they will do it themselves — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) May 9, 2020

“In India for almost 50 years Azaan on the loud speak was Haraam. Then it became Halaal and so halaal that there is no end to it, but there should be an end to it. Azaan is fine but loud speaker does cause of discomfort for others. I hope that atleast this time they will do it themselves (sic),” Akhtar tweeted.

When a user asked his opinion on loudspeakers being used in temples, the 75-year-old writer said everyday use of speakers is a cause of concern.

“Whether it’s a temple or a mosque, if you’re using loudspeakers during a festival, it’s fine. But it shouldn’t be used everyday in either temples or mosques.

“For more than thousand years Azaan was given without the loud speaker. Azaan is the integral part of your faith, not this gadget,” he replied.

Source: With PTI inputs

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.