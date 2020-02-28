Javed Akhtar questions spotlight on Tahir, trolled

A+ A-

MUMBAI: Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar on Thursday Questioned Delhi Police’s action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)councillor Tahir Hussain‘s arrest.

Akhtar, who had earlier condemned the violence in North-east Delhi was on top of Twitter trends after took to Twitter after he accuses police of bias against Hussain.

“So many killed , so many injured , so many house burned , so many shops looted so many people turned destitutes but police has sealed only one house and looking for his owner. Incidentally his name is Tahir. Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police,” tweeted Akhtar.

So many killed , so many injured , so many house burned , so many shops looted so many people turned destitutes but police has sealed only one house and looking for his owner . Incidentally his name is Tahir . Hats off to the consistency of the Delhi police . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 27, 2020

Akhtar’s tweet on Hussain has not gone down well with trolls and was called ‘traitor’ and ‘bigot’ for defending the AAP leader.

@DelhiPolice kindly review the timeline of Mr Javed Akhtar. He has instigated people in each tweet since last many months.@TwitterSupport kindly review the blue tick of this gentleman.



He is normally fuelled up & is always full of anger & hatred against people. — Rajnish Sharma ?? (@rajnish1Midas) February 27, 2020

This is how you defend a terrorist. ? — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) February 27, 2020

Javed Saab



Are you defending Tahir ❓ — gab.ai/TheCol?? (@desertfox61I) February 27, 2020

Here comes the terrorist sympathizer to defend his foot soldier. — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) February 27, 2020

Lijiye ek Jih@di, dusre Jiha@di Tahir ko bachane aa gaya.



Apne aap par SHARM aati hai, Shabana A and Javed A ko accha insaan manta tha…



Ye rs. 2 ke liye desh ki bhi bech sakte hai, aaj pata chala — Dilip Jain दिलीप जैन ?? (@dilipjain1979) February 27, 2020

The Delhi Police on Thursday sealed a factory belonging to Hussain in Khajuri Khaas area.

Yesterday, family members of Ankit Sharma, the slain employee of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had also alleged that a few people who were pelting stones from the building belonging to Hussain in Chand Bagh, had killed Sharma.

Hussain refuted allegation of any involvement in the riots or the killing of Sharma, saying, “I came to know from news reports that I am being blamed for the murder of a man. These are lies and baseless accusations. For our safety, my family and I had moved away from our home on Monday in police presence.”

The violence occurred after clashes took place between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters spiralled out of control at various places in North-East Delhi.