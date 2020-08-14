Javed Ali: Govinda has always been my favourite

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th August 2020 9:36 pm IST
Mumbai, Aug 14 : Singer Javed Ali says lending his voice to a song picturised on actor Govinda was a dream come true.

Recalling the initial days as a singer, Javed revealed that he began his playback career singing in a Govinda film.

“I did my first playback for Govinda. The song, ‘Chori chori aankh ladi, dheere dheere baat badi’ was from his movie ‘Beti No. 1’ (2000) and my first as a playback singer. It was enacted by Govinda on the big screen. While the song and the film never made it to the blockbuster charts, it was indeed an unforgettable moment in my life,” said Javed.

“Lending my voice to one of Govinda’s songs was almost a dream come true. He has always been my favourite. While he is known as the biggest entertainer and the king of comedy, I’m a huge fan of his emotional movies as well because they truly depict how great an actor Govinda is. Films like ‘Shola aur Shabnam’, ‘Aag’ and even ‘Swarg’ are among his finest and movies that I can watch any time, whenever they come on TV,” he added.

Javed spoke of his love for Govinda’s work on the singing reality show, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs”, which hosted the actor as a special guest.

