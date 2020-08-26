Javicia Leslie gears up to play ‘Batwoman’

Washington D.C.: After the exit of actor Ruby Rose from superhero CW series ‘Batwoman,’ the makers have found a new lead with Javicia Leslie who is all set to step into the cape for the second season of the show.

Talking about her new character of Ryan Wilder for the show, the 33-year-old star said that the connection she had to the role was immediate as she and the character share “quirky but ‘I’m a boss if I have to be’ type of mentality,” cited The Hollywood Reporter.

‘Batwoman’ showrunner Caroline Dries says Leslie was the obvious choice from her first audition, “Javicia blew everyone else away.”

Meanwhile, when the question came to the physicality, and strength required to play a superhero, Leslie already had a leg up.

“I’m very active in my personal life, so being able to allow that to be my work, that’s heaven for me. I do Muay Thai. I do fitness training. I run. Anything that’s active I’m always down for, so this is going to be like playing on the playground every day,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted Leslie as saying.

However, the shooting for the comings season has not yet started, and the new ‘Batwoman’ has not got a chance to see the costume yet.

The actor who is making the best use of the time available in her LA house said, “I’ve just been taking this little bit of time we have left, exercising, getting back in shape, getting my adrenaline and my momentum back up, enjoying time with family and friends while I can before work starts. It’s been a good season, a season of rebuilding and reconnecting with myself.”

“There are not many actors that get this opportunity to play in a world that you can continue to develop and expand on for a decade. This is a great beginning to what I’m sure will be a very long journey,” she added.

Before ‘Batwoman,’ Leslie was seen in CBS series ‘God Friended Me’. The new season of ‘Batwoman’ is scheduled to hit CW in January.

Source: ANI