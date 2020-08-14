Jawa pays tribute to armed forces with ‘Punjab Da Tor’ ride

New Delhi, Aug 14 : On the momentous occasion of Indias 74th Independence Day, Jawa Motorcycles has showcased the first episode of a series on experiences encountered during its ‘Punjab Da Tor ride that took place earlier this year.

The first film in the series pays tribute to the jawans of the Border Security Force posted along the Punjab border, a company statement said.

The episode traces the first day of the ride, aptly termed as ‘The Battlefield Trail’, which saw 35 Jawa Nomads on their Jawa motorcycles traverse the routes along the border in Punjab and visit three active border posts to get to witness a day in a soldier’s life, getting to know them better.

Starting the day with a ride to visit the border outpost in Pul Moran, a few hundred metres from the actual border, the Jawa Nomads went on to pay their respects at the Shaheed Smarak built in memory of Company Quartermaster Havildar Abdul Hamid, PVC at Asal Uttar, Khem Karan and then riding on to Hussainiwala Border, where they also offered their tributes at the resting places of three notable freedom fighters – Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

The nomads also visited the Attari–Wagah Border to witness the daily retreat ceremony, and the patriotic fervour kept the spirits high at end of the first day’s ride. As a tribute to the ever vigilant bravehearts who guard our borders, Jawa Motorcycles, along with BSF, unveiled a statue of the Border Man at Attari.

“The film is the company’s tribute to the armed forces on the occasion of our Independence Day and offers homage to the sacrifices made by the brave men in uniform who work round the clock to keep our borders safe and freedom intact”, the statement said.

Source: IANS

