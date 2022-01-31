‘Jawani mein buddhi hogayi’: Netizen trolls Aamir’s daughter Ira Khan

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan and his former wife Reena Dutta’s daughter Ira Khan, who is an avid Instagram user, keeps grabbing eyeballs for her various social media posts. From mental health awareness videos to lovey-dovey pictures with her boyfriend, Nupur Shikhare, the star kid keeps posting a lot stuff. Though several fans and followers shower love on her posts, she often still gets trolled for various reasons.

In her latest Instagram post, Ira Khan talked about how she decided to make her account public and talk about mental health.

Singer Sona Mohapatra reacted to the post and also defended Ira when a troll commented on her looks. Sona commented, “Gudia, dolly.” One social media user replied to the singer’s comment saying, “@sonamohapatra tujhe ye dolly kahan se dikh rhi hai bewakuf. Iski aankhon ki line dekh, jawani me buddhi ho gayi hai?”

Sona slammed the troll with a perfect reply. She said, “Aapke paas obviously kuch kaam nahin hai, frustrated ho kar yahan pe apne loser life ka poison yahaan pe faila rahe ho. Jao kuch kaam seekho aur karo , loser banke apne ma-baap ko neecha mat dikhao.”

In her video, Ira Khan spoke about what everyone needs to consider when talking about their mental health publicly. “I’m talking about sharing publicly. Make sure you know why you’re doing it. Then think long and hard if you want to. It’s important to speak up and normalize mental health but fight your fight first,” she captioned. Watch the video below.