Jay Bhanushali highest paid Bigg Boss 15 contestant; check pay list here

Mumbai: Color’s TV’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss is back on the small screens with its exciting 15th season, loaded with high drama, entertainment and razzmatazz. The theme Bigg Boss 15 is ‘Sankat In Jungle.’ The contestants will have to survive in the jungle to enter into the main house and compete with each other to win the show.

Bigg Boss 15 welcomed a total of 16 contestants on the show including — Karan Kundra, Jay Bhanushali, Umar Riaz, Tejasswi Prakash, Prtik Sehajpal, Afsana Khan, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Vidh Pandya, Donal Bisht, Vishal Kotian, Ieshaan Sehgal, Akasa Singh, Miesha Iyer, Sahil Shroff and Simba Nagpal.

BB 15 has been in spotlight ever since it was announced. Fans are eager to know all details about the participants including their pay to stay inside the house. Seeing the popularity of the controversial reality show, it is needless to say that the contestants demand a heavy for their participation.

So, we thought of spilling the beans and apprising you about how much each contestant is getting for participating in the show. According to reports, actress Jay Bhanushali is the highest paid contestant, while Simba Nagpal is the lowest.

Salman Khan’s remuneration

According to various reports, Salman Khan is charging Rs 350 crore for hosting entire Bigg Boss 15.

Bigg Boss 15 highest paid contestant

If the reports which are floating on internet are to be believed, TV actor Ja Bhanushali is the highest paid participant on Bigg Boss 15. He is reportedly getting paid a hefty amount Rs 11 lakhs per week.

Here we bring you a list of the contestants and their remuneration for their stint in Bigg Boss 15 house, according to various reports.

Contestant Name Remuneration Jay Bhanushali 11 lakhs Tejasswi Prakash 10 lakhs Afsana Khan 10 lakhs Karan Kundrra 8 lakhs Shamita Shetty 5 lakhs Akasa Singh 5 lakhs Donal Bisht 4 lakhs Vidhi Pandya 4 lakhs Umar Riaz 3 lakhs Nishant Bhat 2 lakhs Pratik Sehajpal 2 lakhs Ieshaan Sehgal 2 lakhs Miesha Iyer 2 lakhs Vishal Kotian 2 lakhs Sahil Shroff 1.5 lakhs Simba Nagpal 1 lakh

It is just day 3 of Bigg Boss 15 house and it seems like the jungle has already started to crawl under the skins of the contestants. Are you excited to watch some high-octane action and drama in the upcoming episodes? Tell us in the comments section below.