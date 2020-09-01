Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra filled up 92 per cent

Aurangabad: With heavy rains in the catchment area, the water level in Jayakwadi Dam in central Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district has reached 92 per cent of the storage capacity, an official said on Tuesday.

The dam is located on the Godavari river.

A meeting on water discharge and gate operations was held on Sunday, he said.

“After the storage reaches 95.9 per cent, if the inflow continues we will think of discharging water. The priority for discharge will be given to the hydropower project and Majalgaon Canal,” he said.

“There is a chance that the water level will cross 95 per cent in the next few days. The permissible storage, as of today, is 95.9 per cent,” the official added.

Source: PTI