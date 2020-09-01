Jayakwadi Dam in Maharashtra filled up 92 per cent

The dam is located on the Godavari river.

By Mansoor Published: 1st September 2020 4:39 pm IST
Source:Google

Aurangabad: With heavy rains in the catchment area, the water level in Jayakwadi Dam in central Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district has reached 92 per cent of the storage capacity, an official said on Tuesday.

The dam is located on the Godavari river.

A meeting on water discharge and gate operations was held on Sunday, he said.

“After the storage reaches 95.9 per cent, if the inflow continues we will think of discharging water. The priority for discharge will be given to the hydropower project and Majalgaon Canal,” he said.

“There is a chance that the water level will cross 95 per cent in the next few days. The permissible storage, as of today, is 95.9 per cent,” the official added.

Source: PTI
READ:  K'taka for higher tax on luxury goods as Covid hits revenue
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close