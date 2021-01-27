Jayalalithaa’s aide Sasikala released from Bengaluru prison after 4 years

Bengaluru: Expelled AIADMK leader and former general secretary of the party V K Sasikala was formally released from prison on Wednesday after jail officials completed the formalities.

The procedures for her release were done at the Victoria Hospital, where she is presently undergoing treatment for COVID-19, which she had contracted a week ago.

A huge crowd of Sasikala supporters lined up outside the Victoria Hospital, raising slogans in her favour and distributed sweets in celebration.

A close aide of former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala was in the Bengaluru central jail in Parappana Agrahara here for four years since February 2017 in connection with the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case.

Sasikala’s release has been widely speculated for months with general elections in Tamil Nadu just around the corner. She is, however, barred from contesting elections for another six years as per Section 8 of the Representation of the People’s Act, 1958 which disqualifies a person if convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Despite that, her release is likely to heat up the political campaign, political analysts opine.

Source: With inputs from PTI