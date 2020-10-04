Jayant Chaudhary and others lathi-charged during Hathras victim’s home visit

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met the Hathras victim’s family, after which several political leaders reached Bulgarhi village on Sunday to meet the victim’s family.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary also met the victim’s family members in Bulgarhi. However, while speaking with press the workers along with Jayant Chaudhary were allegedly lathi-charged by the police.

Lathi Charge on SP and RLD workers in Hathras pic.twitter.com/zob3wxn2cT — Anil Tiwari (@Interceptors) October 4, 2020

The video of which went viral on social media and even the twitter handle of Rashtriya Lok Dal uploaded the video.

Speaking about this incident, Prem Prakash Meena, the Sub-Divisional Megistrate of Hathras said: “A delegation of not more than 5 people are allowed inside the village. Delegations of Samajwadi Party & Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) came in, we got 5 names listed and allowed them to go there. Eventually, their workers started misbehaving with women personnel.”

SDM also alleged that the RLD and SP cadre broke the barricading and pelted stones due to which one of our Cos has been injured.

“To disperse the crowd we had to use minor force and now the situation is under control,” he added.