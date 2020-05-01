Jayesh Ranjan directs collectors to implement TConsult project

Hyderabad: Jayesh Ranjan IT Principal Secretary on Friday lauded the Telangana Information Technology Association T-Consult’s efforts to mainstream telemedicine.

Jayesh Ranjan has written to all District Collectors to consider implementing TConsult, the telemedicine project being implemented by software professional body Telangana Information Technology Association.

TITA has launched a pilot of the telemedicine project on April 8 as a response to the lockdown conditions. The effort is to offer medical consultations through a video interface. This has come handy to many due to the lockdown. The project was first launched in Makthal mandal of Narayanapet district.

Makthal became the first mandal to have the telemedicine facility. Following the success of the pilot, Narayanpet District Collector Hari Chandana had asked TITA to extend the project to the entire district. Following the success, a similar request came in from Yadadri district collector Anitha Ramachandran.

Through connect, consultation is offered to the patients remotely. The prescription is sent to the patients electronically. The local pharmacies are activated as patients use the prescription to buy the medicines.

In a letter addressed to all the District Collectors on April 29, IT and Industries Principal Secretary said the implementation of TConsult in Narayanpet and Yadadri has given encouraging results. The telemedicine channel is effective to enable the faster reach of healthcare services in rural areas, removing many of the infrastructural challenges.

Results from Narayanpet indicate that technology is changing the way healthcare operates nowadays, the top officials said. “With T-Consult’s offerings from teleconsultations by video/chat, medical e-prescription, and more connected health options like medicine delivery via local pharmacy store during the course, the platform is well-received by the citizens with the overwhelming support of health workers and volunteers,” Ranjan said in the letter to the District Collectors recommending to consider implementing the TConsult service. More details can be had on 8123123434 from TITA, he said in the letter

TITA Global President Sundeep Makthala said TITA is all geared up to scale up the project depending on the request from the respective districts. It already has impanelled several doctors and will increase their count soon to handle the increase in the number of teleconsultations.

“It is a matter of pride for us that IT and Industries Principal Secretary has lauded the work we are doing in the telemedicine area and recommended it to be scaled up in all districts,” Makthala said adding that TITA is prepared for this.

